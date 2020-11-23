Advertisement

COVID-19 antibody treatment with ties to UW Health gets FDA green light

Drug cocktail given to President Trump going through a clinical trial in Birmingham at UAB.
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A covid-19 treatment aimed at keeping those who contract the virus out of the hospital, now has the green light from the The U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA gave emergency authorization for Regeneron’s experimental drug cocktail, which is meant to help high-risk patients with mild symptoms. The goal is to treat patients early on, to stop the disease before it turns severe.

UW Health is a part of the clinical trial for the drug. UW Health’s principal investigator for the Regeneron trial, Dr. William Hartman, said this authorization is a big step.

“If we can treat these patients early with something like the Regeneron cocktail, and keep them out of the hospital, keep them out of the ICU, we consider that a real win,” he said.

There are around 35 participants of this portion of the trial locally. Lane Manning, who started participating in the research after contracting COVID-19 in Sept., said he hopes this development is the first of many.

“Anything to get the population safe I’d love to see it and help it. whatever it is- if it’s not Regeneron, if it’s the Pfizer, whoever else is working on it. I hope we can get it done relatively quickly and get back to life. I hope we are not like this next Thanksgiving,” Manning said.

This is the same drug used to treat President Trump when he had COVID-19. Researchers are also looking into how these antibody treatments could help prevent people from getting COVID-19 if they came into close contact with someone who tested positive.

