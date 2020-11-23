Costly turnovers lead to the Packer’s loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers had good moments against the Colts, but they also had bad ones. Those mistakes eventually led to the disappointing loss.

“It was fun to get down there and score, disappointing that we maybe didn’t jam one in there to Tae and do a little walk-off,” Aaron Rodgers said.

Rodgers and Adams have finished many games off, but today they didn’t get that chance.

“For us, it’s about taking care of football. That’s where it starts and ends,” Rodgers explained.

Unfortunately for the Packers, the finality of this game lies on a costly overtime fumble from Marques Valdes-Scantling.

“That happens, unfortunately. A lot of it is fundamentals and carrying the ball. But I’ve had my fair share of fumbles,” Rodgers said.

That was one of four Packer turnovers, two mixed in with an impressive first half display.

“I felt like today, especially the first half we were playing complimentary football in all three phases,” Rodgers explained.

Their second half saw just three points, all on the final drive.

“Nothing really changed. They brought a couple more pressures. But yeah, nothing really did,” Rodgers said

But it was clear something had changed.

“We got to do a better job of making sure we take care of the football. And, you got to win that turnover battle in these types of games,” Rodgers said.

It was three fumbles and an interception, which eventually led to the loss. But Rodgers doesn’t believe it’s going to be an issue moving forward.

The Packers had just seven turnovers heading into this game.

“It is an anomaly. I don’t think we’ve had more than two in a game, a lot of zeros,” Rodgers said.

