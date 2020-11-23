Bucks won’t have fans at home games until further notice

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -With the NBA season now less than a month from tipping off, the Bucks have announced they won’t have fans at any home games until further notice due to the ongoing pandemic.

A statement from the team says they will evaluate fans returning to Fiserv Forum at some point later in the season in accordance with state and local health officials. The Bucks are scheduled to begin their season on December 22, their opponents for the year are not yet known.

