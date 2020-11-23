Bond set at $50K for suspect in 30-mile weekend pursuit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for a man accused of leading deputies on a 30-mile chase with speeds reaching nearly 90 mph. Starr Beson, 34 is charged with fleeing an officer, possession of meth, resisting arrest, and bail jumping.

In court Monday, Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Davis Runde said three-pit maneuvers were initiated before Beson eventually stopped. However, that’s when he threatened to harm himself, leading to a 3-hour standoff.

The chase involved deputies from Lincoln, Oneida and Marathon counties.

Marathon County deputies reported just before 3 a.m. they were pursuing a vehicle northbound on US Hwy 51. Deputies from Lincoln County joined in the pursuit which continued north into the Tomahawk area. Runde said during the pursuit Beson was throwing drugs from the vehicle.

The chase ended near County Road A near Villa Road east of Tomahawk.

According to a Lincoln County incident report, a deputy specially trained in the use of less-lethal weapons was able to deploy chemical munitions into the car which allowed deputies to extricate the suspect.

Beson is expected to learn if his case will head to trial Nov. 30

