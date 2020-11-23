Advertisement

A tale of two halves for the Packers

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) catches a pass defended by Green Bay Packers...
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) catches a pass defended by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) - The Packers’ defense stayed strong in the first half holding the Colts to just 14-points, but in the second half, Green Bay’s kryptonite proved to be too strong.

“You can’t let your foot off the gas,” said Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey. “We just gotta make sure we do our part and learn from the film and see ways we can get better.”

Improvements need to be made in the running game. The Colts diced up the Packers for 140 rushing yards.

“What stands out is it seems like they were pretty effective in running the football, especially in the second half,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “That’s an area of the football that we need to clean up and continue to get better at.”

The man who led the charge for the Colts was former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. He racked up 90 yards on 22 carries.

“Tip our hat off to Jonathan,” said Kirksey. “He ran the ball well.”

But it’s not all the defense’s fault.

“We needed to bail our defense out,” said LaFleur

The Packers’ offense went three-and-out on its first two drives of the second half on top of Green Bay fumbling a kick-off. Green Bay’s defense was on the field for 19 minutes in the second half. The Packers’ only held the ball for 11.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said LaFleur. “I thought the first half was great complementary football. The second half was the exact opposite”

Matt LaFleur added that you have to convert in third in short situations in order to give the defense a break. The Packers will be facing another stout defense next week when facing the Bears.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

