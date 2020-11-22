Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - The Wauwatosa Police Department announced a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the Mayfair Mall shooting that left eight people injured Friday, Nov. 20.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Webber made the announcement Sunday, just two days after the incident. Chief Webber added that the suspected firearm used on Friday was recovered during the arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newschannel 7 for the latest.

