Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting

Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the mall and police are still searching for the shooter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - The Wauwatosa Police Department announced a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the Mayfair Mall shooting that left eight people injured Friday, Nov. 20.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Webber made the announcement Sunday, just two days after the incident. Chief Webber added that the suspected firearm used on Friday was recovered during the arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newschannel 7 for the latest.

