Packers’ defense forces two turnovers, Green Bay leads Indianapolis 28-14 at the half

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) - Both the Packers and Colts turned the ball over twice in the first half, but Green Bay was the only team to take advantage as the Pack leads 28-14 at the half.

The Packers looked to be rolling after Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for 33-yards, but the Packers eventually fumbled the snap and the Colts would recover, but Green Bay’s defense was up for the task. Raven Greene forced a fumble and the Packers took over at midfield.

The Pack capitalized on the turnover. Rodgers slung the rock to Robert Tonyan for the 25-yard score. His sixth touchdown of the season helps the Packers jumped ahead 7-0.

The Colts answered right back. Indianapolis marched 75-yards capped by a Philip Rivers hitting Michael Pittman for a 45-yard touchdown. That was Pittman’s first career NFL touchdown.

On the ensuing Packers’ possession, the Colts proved why they’re the No. 1 defense in the league. Justin Houston sacked Rodgers and Green Bay was forced to punt.

The Packers’ defense would hold. Aaron Rodgers would throw his fourth interception of the season. Rock Ya-Sin ball hawked Rodgers to flip field position for Indy.

The Colts didn’t take advantage. Rodrigo Blankenship would hit the crossbar on the 50-yard field goal attempt. The Packers’ offense found its rhythm again. Rodgers delivered a dart to Equinimious St. Brown for 23-yards, and Aaron Jones finished it off by plunging two-yards into paydirt. That was his eighth touchdown of the year.

The Packers’ defense immediately returned the ball to the offense. Billy Winn tipped Rivers pass and Christian Kirksey reeled it in for his third career interception.

Green Bay took advantage. Rodgers whipped it out to Davante Adams, and Adams burst into the end zone for the five-yard touchdown. That was Adams 10th touchdown of the season.

The Colts pulled within seven late in the first half when Rivers found Trey Burton for 17-yards. His fourth touchdown of the year was a stellar grab.

Rodgers did what he does best. He launched the ball downfield helping Marquez Valdes-Scantling draw a pass interference. Green Bay was placed at the three and Rodgers would dump it off to Jamaal Williams who hustled in for the four-yard touchdown. The second time he’s found paydirt this year.

Rodgers finished the first half 13/16 for 160 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Adams reeled in four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Tonyan tallied two grabs for 29 yards and a touchdown. Jones rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

