Advertisement

Man killed in shark attack in Western Australia state

A 55-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries from a shark attack at Cable Beach, a...
A 55-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries from a shark attack at Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot in Western Australia state.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) - A man has died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia state, the eighth fatality in the country this year.

Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s Indian Ocean coast, at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

The 55-year-old man was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, and park rangers immediately closed the beach.

Local media reports say the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand.

The species of shark involved is not known.

This year marks the highest death toll in shark attacks in Australia since 1929. Shark nets at popular beaches have led to a significant fall in fatal attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aspirus Wausau Hospital transformed its ambulance bay into an overflow care space for people...
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transforms ambulance bay into emergency patient overflow
Police in Colorado were warning people about traffic issues caused by a line for In-N-Out. ...
Police warn there is a 12-hour wait at one of Colorado’s new In-N-Out locations on Friday
Hospital staff said they do not want to get to the point where they will have to make choices...
Patients dying almost daily on Marshfield Clinic COVID unit, nurse pleads with public to stop the spread
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order
On Friday members from Marathon County’s hospitals, schools, and businesses, shared hoe...
Marathon County hospitals, businesses, and schools pleading with community to fight COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson...
Carson says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after battling COVID-19
Treacherous travel conditions are expected Tuesday into Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday into Tuesday Night
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays
Eight people, including one teenager, were injured during the shooting.
Shopper trapped in Wis. mall during shooting recounts frightening experience