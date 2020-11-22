First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday into Tuesday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday into Tuesday night for the risk of accumulating snow, which will lead to treacherous travel conditions for the morning and afternoon/evening commutes in the region.

Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, mixed with rain south this afternoon. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy and cool today with scattered snow showers, mixed with a few rain showers south of Highway 10 this afternoon. Accumulations will be minimal, with a coating to half an inch possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Partly cloudy to clear tonight central and south, while clouds will gradually give way to some clearing north overnight. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. A good deal of sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid 30s.

Here is the timeline of what to expect. (WSAW)

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as a winter storm will impact the area with accumulating snow, along with a mix of rain/snow at times in the southern half of the area. Snow is forecast to overspread the region from southwest to northeast during the morning on Tuesday, with pockets of moderate to heavy snow. Roads will quickly go from wet to snow-covered and hazardous. As the day wears on, milder air will attempt to work in across the southern parts of the area, causing rain to mix with the snow, and eventually change to all rain. The best bet for that change to rain will be south of Highway 10 through late afternoon. That transition line will shift to the north, near Highway 29 by the evening on Tuesday, while mostly snow continues to fall, light to moderate in intensity, in the Northwoods. The precipitation will become off and on in variety Tuesday night, with lingering rain/snow showers expected on Wednesday as low pressure departs from the western Great Lakes.

Snow will overspread the area by mid to late morning. (WSAW)

Snow north, while snow will mix with rain at times south during the afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow north, while snow will mix with and change to rain south. (WSAW)

Snow will continue in the north Tuesday night, while change to rain south of Highway 29. (WSAW)

At this time, the potential exists for snowfall of 3 to 6 inches from roughly Highway 10 on north Tuesday into Tuesday evening, with 1 to 3 inches to the south, where rain will also mix in and compact whatever snow does fall. Expect difficult travel conditions for the second half of the morning commute on Tuesday, after 8 AM, as well as for the midday and afternoon/evening commute in the northern half of the area. There are still some variables that could change with the track of the low, temperatures, and precipitation types in the region, so be sure to check back for additional updates.

More in the way of snow is expected north, while rain will mix with the snow to the south with lower amounts of snowfall expected. (WSAW)

Better weather is on tap for Thanksgiving with a fair amount of sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

