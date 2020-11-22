Advertisement

DHS: 89 more COVID-19 hospitalizations reported, zero deaths

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite reaching two bleak milestones Saturday – over 3,000 deaths and 350,000 positive COVID-19 cases – the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded zero deaths Sunday and the least amount of positive cases seen in the last three weeks.

According to the DHS dashboard, 3,507 positive cases were recorded Sunday. This is the first time since Nov. 2 that a single-day case count has been below 4,000. Sunday’s numbers bring the total number of positive cases to 354,676.

Of the 14,899 additional people tested Sunday, 11,392 were negative for the virus.

According to the DHS, 2,439,928 total tests have been performed statewide.

Hospitalizations are nearing 16,000. As of Sunday 15,823 total patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19, up 89 from Saturday.

With zero deaths reported, total deaths remain at 3,005.

As of Sunday, 276,574 people have recovered from the virus while 75,035 cases are still active.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Deer hunting season opens to plenty of stories, bars see slower business
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transformed its ambulance bay into an overflow care space for people...
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transforms ambulance bay into emergency patient overflow
The post received over 240 reactions and 15 shares.
Stevens Point woman uses a Facebook post to help others
Hospital staff said they do not want to get to the point where they will have to make choices...
Patients dying almost daily on Marshfield Clinic COVID unit, nurse pleads with public to stop the spread

Latest News

Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
There are three locations in Antigo, this one at fifth avenue and Field Street.
Antigo’s “PedFlags” make it easier for seniors to cross the street
Hazardous travel conditions are expected on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday into Tuesday Night
7 Things You Need To Know (11-22-20)
7 Things You Need To Know (11-22-20)