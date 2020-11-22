Antigo’s “PedFlags” make it easier for seniors to cross the street

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - On busy streets, seniors can have a difficult time crossing the street safely. A new system in Antigo is trying to make that easier.

“This street’s busy. And we’ve got a grocery store here. We have places that people actually need to get to,” said Terri Johnson, the Langlade County community aging coordinator.

Through a new pedestrian flag system, all it takes is a simple wave of the flag to get there.

“Pedestrian flags, or PedFlags as we call them, are a safety measure for getting people safely across the street,” Johnson said.

It’s as simple as taking the flag out then stand, giving it a little wave and waiting for traffic to stop. It acts like a cross walk signal.

Through funding of the heart project, they were able to work with the city of Antigo to get them installed.

“Being a small community, we don’t have the resources to put a stoplight at every corner,” Johnson explained.

That’s why she says it’s crucial to give them something more to help. Even if it is as simple as an orange flag.

“We want them to be able to cross the street safely, and they need more time,” Johnson said.

And they have more plans with what to do with the grant, like adding more locations.

“It’s exactly what that grant was for. Is to put these kinds of things together that people actually have asked for,” Johnson said.

There are two more locations in Antigo along Highway 45.

