#10 Badgers fall to #19 Northwestern 17-7

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSTON, IL (WSAW) -With the lead in the Big Ten West on the line, the Badgers were handed a disappointing loss by Northwestern, 17-7. Wisconsin now drops to 2-1 on the season.

After scoring 94 points in their first two games, the Badgers offense struggled to get anything going the entire game. Wisconsin was missing senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor and it showed. Graham Mertz accuracy was subpar, as the redshirt freshman threw interceptions after not throwing any in his first two games. Mertz and Garrett Groshek also lost fumbles in the first quarter.

Northwestern scored on their first possession, with Peyton Ramsey throwing a two-yard touchdown to Charlie Mangieri with 10:50 left in the first quarter. Groshek fumbled on the Badgers next drive, and the Wildcats drove inside the Wisconsin one-yard line before they too fumbled, Keeanu Benton recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

Wisconsin took advantage for their only touchdown of the game, when Mertz hit Chimere Dike in stride for a 49-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven.

Mertz threw a costly interception inside Northwestern territory with just over two minutes left in the first half. That led to a Wildcats’ touchdown when Ramsey hit Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman for a beautiful 25-yard score with under a minute left in the half.

Northwestern tacked on a fourth quarter field goal, and the 10 point lead proved to be too much for the Badgers to overcome.

The Badgers return to Camp Randall Stadium next Saturday for the Battle for The Axe against Minnesota.

