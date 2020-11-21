Wisconsin surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths, 350k cases since pandemic began

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin reached not one but two bleak milestones Saturday, with the Department of Health Services recording over 3,000 deaths and 350,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The latest DHS report showed 6,224 new cases were confirmed in the past day, bringing the seven-day rolling average 6,408. While these numbers are lower than records set this past week, they are still among the state’s highest. To put things in perspective, Wisconsin’s seven-day average was 3,444 on Oct. 16 and 1,791 on Sept. 16.

The new cases were enough to push the state well over the 350k mark, just eight days after the state reached the 300k benchmark.

Additionally, according to Saturday’s report, the state has seen 51 more coronavirus-related deaths. Though this is nearly half of the high recorded this week, the new deaths brought the total in the state to 3,0005. This week’s numbers from the DHS have shown the death rate has tripled in the past month.

The number of those hospitalizations from COVID-19 was reported at 208 Saturday, bringing the total ever hospitalized with the virus to 15,734. New hospitalizations included, there are currently 2,076 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. DHS numbers show 87 percent of hospital beds are filled.

Additionally, the agency’s case activity tracker shows all but one county in the state is seeing critically-high case activity.

Of the 17,893 tests administered in the past day 11,669 returned negative. Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 272,180, or 77.5 percent, have recovered.

