Health experts urge hunters to prevent COVID-19 on eve of hunting season

By Kati Anderson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - As hunters make their way into the woods this weekend, health officials urge them to continue practicing social distancing.

Health officials say the spread of COVID-19 in Oconto County is at a critical level with 35 to 40 percent of coronavirus tests coming back positive over a two-week period.

The eve of hunting season often brings social gathering. Hunting season is a time to get together with friends and family who may have been apart to swap deer stories and share food and drink.

Those types of activities are what health officials are concerned about.

Health officials say it’s not part of the culture to wear masks and social distance, especially as people head up to deer camp.

“If you look at the general population, it hasn’t taken off,” Oconto County Public Health Officer Debbie Konitzer said about wearing masks, “and that’s why the numbers [of infections] are so high.”

The health department encourages others to hunt and gather with people from their household and maintain a physical distance from others and bring a mask and hand sanitizer on the hunt.

“I really, really make the call to action that people care about each other enough to take the behaviors and implement them so we can make a difference in our communities,” Konitzer implored them.

