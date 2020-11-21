First Alert Weather: Risk of snow showers later this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A fairly nice start to the gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin. Sunshine will be common today with a relatively light breeze from the northwest to southwest under 5 mph. Temperatures will climb during the afternoon into the mid 30s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows by morning in the low to mid 20s. Mainly cloudy Sunday with a weak front shifting toward the area from late morning into the afternoon, when snow showers are anticipated. Snowfall will be minimal, with a coating to half an inch of accumulation possible. Most roads will be wet, but some secondary or less traveled roads could have slick spots. Highs in the mid 30s. Monday features sunshine along with a few clouds as highs make it into the mid 30s.

A First Alert Weather Day is possible on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Snow could mix with and change to rain from southwest to northeast on Tuesday. (WSAW)

The main weather maker for the week ahead is expected to impact the region on Tuesday. Snow is forecast to first move during the morning hours from southwest to northeast. By late morning or midday, locations south of Highway 10 could see a transition to a wintry mix then rain, while snow or a wintry mix continues to the north through the early to mid-afternoon. By late day, the changeover line could be located near Highway 29 or perhaps a bit farther north. The snow in the Northwoods is forecast to go to a mix or perhaps rain Tuesday evening as milder air attempts to move in from the south. At this point, the latest indications are for a few inches of snowfall north of Highway 10, less in the way of snow and more in the way of rainfall to the south. There are still many variables that need to be fine tuned in the coming days, including the storm track, temperatures, and available moisture in association with this winter storm. Be sure to check back here and on the First Alert Weather App for updates. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 30s.

Dry and seasonably cool for Wednesday and Thanksgiving on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Black Friday could have more clouds than sunshine and a cooler day with afternoon temperatures only topping out in the mid 30s.

