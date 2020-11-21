Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Risk of snow showers later this weekend

Cool the next few days. A more sizable winter storm in the first half of next week.
A fair amount of sunshine and tranquil to start off the weekend.
A fair amount of sunshine and tranquil to start off the weekend.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A fairly nice start to the gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin. Sunshine will be common today with a relatively light breeze from the northwest to southwest under 5 mph. Temperatures will climb during the afternoon into the mid 30s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows by morning in the low to mid 20s. Mainly cloudy Sunday with a weak front shifting toward the area from late morning into the afternoon, when snow showers are anticipated. Snowfall will be minimal, with a coating to half an inch of accumulation possible. Most roads will be wet, but some secondary or less traveled roads could have slick spots. Highs in the mid 30s. Monday features sunshine along with a few clouds as highs make it into the mid 30s.

A First Alert Weather Day is possible on Tuesday.
A First Alert Weather Day is possible on Tuesday.(WSAW)
Snow could mix with and change to rain from southwest to northeast on Tuesday.
Snow could mix with and change to rain from southwest to northeast on Tuesday.(WSAW)

The main weather maker for the week ahead is expected to impact the region on Tuesday. Snow is forecast to first move during the morning hours from southwest to northeast. By late morning or midday, locations south of Highway 10 could see a transition to a wintry mix then rain, while snow or a wintry mix continues to the north through the early to mid-afternoon. By late day, the changeover line could be located near Highway 29 or perhaps a bit farther north. The snow in the Northwoods is forecast to go to a mix or perhaps rain Tuesday evening as milder air attempts to move in from the south. At this point, the latest indications are for a few inches of snowfall north of Highway 10, less in the way of snow and more in the way of rainfall to the south. There are still many variables that need to be fine tuned in the coming days, including the storm track, temperatures, and available moisture in association with this winter storm. Be sure to check back here and on the First Alert Weather App for updates. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 30s.

Dry and seasonably cool for Wednesday and Thanksgiving on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Black Friday could have more clouds than sunshine and a cooler day with afternoon temperatures only topping out in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order
Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla
Few details, but investigators say ‘missing woman’ no longer missing
Hospital staff said they do not want to get to the point where they will have to make choices...
Patients dying almost daily on Marshfield Clinic COVID unit, nurse pleads with public to stop the spread
Live capture of WDJT-TV live feed from incident at Wauwatosa mall on Nov. 20, 2020
Police responding to “active situation” at Wauwatosa mall
A collection of absentee ballots in Dane County, which will be part of a recount as requested...
Trump Campaign releases statement on Wisconsin recount

Latest News

A possible First Alert Weather Day for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain in the region.
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Dry Saturday, snow showers Sunday. More significant winter storm possible Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
Cool but dry Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers possible Sunday
WSAW AM WX Update 11-20
WSAW AM WX Update 11-20