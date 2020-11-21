Altoona woman sews bears to donate to children for Christmas

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holidays will be different this year without a doubt. With the pandemic on everyone’s minds and interfering with plans, people like Dawn Blanton of Altoona are finding ways to stay positive and give back.

Blanton has been an avid seamstress her whole life and this year she is using her skills to sew up some joy this holiday season by making teddy bears.

“About a month ago I was looking in the closet and I saw a pile of fur and thought I should do something with that,” she says.

Since that discovery, the retired teacher has sewn 15 teddy bears and will donate them to Trinity Lutheran Church to be gifted to children for Christmas.

Dawn Blanton with her teddy bears that she will donate to kids for Christmas. (WEAU)

“I thought well, this could be a good year. A lot of people are having a hard time and they could make nice Christmas presents,” Blanton says.

Each one is different with various sizes and colors and material contributed from neighbors and friends.

Blanton’s skills don’t stop at teddy bears. Since the pandemic began she has made more than 400 masks for healthcare workers, neighbors, family and friends.

“I find sewing a satisfying occupation and I like to do things that help people. I learned that from my family when someone needs something you help,” Blanton says.

Sewing has kept Blanton busy quarantine. Now she hopes these furry faces will bring a smile to someone who needs it this holiday season.

