Trump Campaign releases statement on Wisconsin recount

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday Wisconsin began a recount of the presidential race in the state’s two biggest and most Democratic counties- Dane and Milwaukee.

The Trump campaign released this statement:

Official recount procedures begin in Wisconsin today, following a petition from President Donald J. Trump’s campaign. The campaign released the following statement from Jim Troupis, Wisconsin counsel to the campaign:

“Our democracy depends on fair and impartial elections that fully adhere to the Constitution and state statute. By staging a last minute attempt to change the rules, and by providing unlawful advice before then, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has repeatedly failed to follow the law. They have disenfranchised voters and undermined the integrity of this election. We continue to be confident that when all of the legal ballots are counted and illegal ballots are not counted, President Trump will be proven the winner.”

