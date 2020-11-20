State Patrol warns drivers of more deer on roadways

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With gun deer season starting Saturday, Nov. 21 and the holidays around the corner, that means more drivers and deer on the roads.

November is the time of year when there is an increase of deer activity on the roads, meaning drivers need to stay alert at all times.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said this time of year typically results in more deer to car accidents because deer are in their “rutting phase” or “the rut.”

Rutting phase is when deer are in search of a mate.

It’s vital to make sure to drive slowly, limit distraction, wear your seat belt at all times and to constantly be scanning the roads for obstacles to stay safe.

If you approach a deer, the State Patrol also wants to remind you to try not to swerve around the deer to another lane.

“We don’t want to swerve to avoid a deer that could result in making a crash worse or a higher possibility of hitting someone that’s innocent in another lane and making a bad situation worse,” Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Mathew Strickland said.

In 2019, there were a total of 18,414 car-deer crashes in Wisconsin with over 500 injuries and nine fatalities.

If you see a deer carcass lying on the road, Strickland encourages you to dial 9-1-1 and let them know as a way to help prevent future accidents with other cars.

