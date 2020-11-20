State nearing 3K COVID deaths, as daily numbers show slight improvement

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday marks the second day of decline for both new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 19,138 new coronavirus test results in the past 24-hour period, with 6,473 tests positive -- a positivity rate of 33.82%. Health experts will consider the virus under control when the positivity rate is less than 5%.

The 7-day average for new cases also fell for a second-straight day to 6,254. There were 12,665 negative tests in the latest batch of results.

Wisconsin reported 78 more deaths. This is down from Thursday’s 83 deaths and Tuesday’s record 92 deaths, but at the current pace the death toll will pass 3,000 this weekend. The newest report brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,954.

A total of 344,945 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin since then, which is almost 6% (5.92%) of the state’s population. The state says 21.9% of all of these cases is active, or 75,649 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s down from 22.3% on Thursday, another metric that’s declined. There are 266,280 people diagnosed with the virus who are considered recovered.

