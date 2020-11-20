Advertisement

State nearing 3K COVID deaths, as daily numbers show slight improvement

COVID Wisconsin
COVID Wisconsin(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday marks the second day of decline for both new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 19,138 new coronavirus test results in the past 24-hour period, with 6,473 tests positive -- a positivity rate of 33.82%. Health experts will consider the virus under control when the positivity rate is less than 5%.

The 7-day average for new cases also fell for a second-straight day to 6,254. There were 12,665 negative tests in the latest batch of results.

Wisconsin reported 78 more deaths. This is down from Thursday’s 83 deaths and Tuesday’s record 92 deaths, but at the current pace the death toll will pass 3,000 this weekend. The newest report brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,954.

A total of 344,945 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin since then, which is almost 6% (5.92%) of the state’s population. The state says 21.9% of all of these cases is active, or 75,649 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s down from 22.3% on Thursday, another metric that’s declined. There are 266,280 people diagnosed with the virus who are considered recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff said they do not want to get to the point where they will have to make choices...
Patients dying almost daily on Marshfield Clinic COVID unit, nurse pleads with public to stop the spread
Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Aspirus Wausau Hospital staff care for a patient in the COVID unit.
Aspirus CEO says they can’t take another COVID-19 surge
Marshfield Medical Center preparing to open third COVID unit
Natalie Ticho, 24
Wausau woman accused of capturing, sharing child porn

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Coronavirus falling back from record highs in Wisconsin
UWSP to hold first ever music career day
UWSP to hold first ever music career day
Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla
Few details, but investigators say ‘missing woman’ no longer missing