Advertisement

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters briefly following a closed-door meeting where the Republican Conference held leadership elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Sen. Scott was selected to be chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm for Senate races.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott tweeted he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and planned to work from home.

“Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible,” he said on Twitter.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa also said this week he had tested positive for the virus. Grassley, 87, is president pro tempore of the Senate, putting him third in the line of presidential succession (vice president, House speaker, president pro tempore).

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Hospital staff said they do not want to get to the point where they will have to make choices...
Patients dying almost daily on Marshfield Clinic COVID unit, nurse pleads with public to stop the spread
Aspirus Wausau Hospital staff care for a patient in the COVID unit.
Aspirus CEO says they can’t take another COVID-19 surge
Marshfield Medical Center preparing to open third COVID unit
Natalie Ticho, 24
Wausau woman accused of capturing, sharing child porn

Latest News

A collection of absentee ballots in Dane County, which will be part of a recount as requested...
Trump Campaign Releases Statement on Wisconsin Recount
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Gov. Evers invests $120M to support small business
Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglass and lots of ballots