Recipe: Tuscan Beef Meatball and White Bean Soup

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place baguette slices on shallow-rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle slices with Parmesan cheese. Bake 8 to 9 minutes until cheese is melted and begins to brown. Set aside to cool.

Heat oil in 5-quart stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add onion, carrots and garlic; cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are soft. Add broth, rind, rosemary and thyme and bring to a boil. Gently add prepared meatballs, farro and beans to stockpot. Reduce heat to simmer; cook 20 to 25 minutes or until farro is soft and meatballs are cooked through, stirring occasionally. Remove herb sprigs and rind. Skim fat, if desired. Stir in kale and cook 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve with Parmesan baguette slices and additional Parmesan cheese, as desired.

