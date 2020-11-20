Advertisement

Recipe: Tuscan Beef Meatball and White Bean Soup

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enjoy this hearty Tuscan-style ground beef meatball soup chock-full of vegetables, beans and grains.

INGREDIENTS:

Meatballs:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (80% lean or leaner)
  • 1/2 cup minced onion
  • 1/3 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Soup:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, diced
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 8 cups beef broth
  • 1 Parmesan cheese rind (3 to 4 inches)
  • 2 small sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 2 small sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 cup dry farro
  • 2 cans (15 ounces each) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 cups fresh chopped kale, ribs removed

Serving Suggestion:

  • 1/2 French baguette, cut into 16 slices, 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, additional for garnish

COOKING:

  1. Combine all Meatball ingredients in a large bowl; mixing lightly but thoroughly. Roll beef mixture into 48 small meatballs, about 1/2 ounce each. Cover and refrigerate.
  2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place baguette slices on shallow-rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle slices with Parmesan cheese. Bake 8 to 9 minutes until cheese is melted and begins to brown. Set aside to cool.
  3. Heat oil in 5-quart stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add onion, carrots and garlic; cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are soft. Add broth, rind, rosemary and thyme and bring to a boil. Gently add prepared meatballs, farro and beans to stockpot. Reduce heat to simmer; cook 20 to 25 minutes or until farro is soft and meatballs are cooked through, stirring occasionally. Remove herb sprigs and rind. Skim fat, if desired. Stir in kale and cook 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve with Parmesan baguette slices and additional Parmesan cheese, as desired.

