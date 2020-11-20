’The Power of $5’ group donates 60 coats to kids in need

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The charitable group, The Power of $5, got their start at the beginning of this year, having no idea what 2020 would entail.

Every month, members of the group, founded by Nicole Stroik, can donate $5. A new charity is constantly picked to donate the collection of money.

In November, they raised enough money to donate 60 new coats to the Kids Closet through Evergreen Community Initiatives in Stevens Point.

“Two weeks ago we had our peak number that we’ve seen in the last few years. I believe we helped 86 children in 3 hours, so that was pretty crazy for us,” Tiffani Krueger with Evergreen Community Initiatives, said.

If you’re interested in donating items, the Kids Closet is also looking for boots and mittens ahead of the cold winter months.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/3912791848738951

