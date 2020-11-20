Police responding to “active situation” at Wauwatosa mall
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A police dispatcher said officers were responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall on Friday.
The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the reported incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.
CBS 58 is reporting there are at least three patients.
