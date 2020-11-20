Advertisement

Police responding to “active situation” at Wauwatosa mall

Live capture of WDJT-TV live feed from incident at Wauwatosa mall on Nov. 20, 2020
Live capture of WDJT-TV live feed from incident at Wauwatosa mall on Nov. 20, 2020(WDJT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A police dispatcher said officers were responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall on Friday.

The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the reported incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

CBS 58 is reporting there are at least three patients.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff said they do not want to get to the point where they will have to make choices...
Patients dying almost daily on Marshfield Clinic COVID unit, nurse pleads with public to stop the spread
Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla
Few details, but investigators say ‘missing woman’ no longer missing
Aspirus Wausau Hospital staff care for a patient in the COVID unit.
Aspirus CEO says they can’t take another COVID-19 surge
A Community in Crisis
Online forum addresses community behavior amid COVID crisis

Latest News

Making it through the holidays emotionally, financially healthy during the pandemic
Making it through the holidays emotionally, financially healthy during the pandemic
Area leaders plead with public to help stop spread of COVID-19
Area leaders plead with public to help stop spread of COVID-19
In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along...
Illinois teen charged in protest slayings posts $2M bail
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order