Pet wallaby is ‘junior associate’ at Knoxville law firm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This isn’t something you see every day, a pet wallaby.

Wally the wallaby isn’t only a pet, however, he’s also a “junior associate” at the Montpelier Della-Rodolfa Law Firm in Knoxville.

Attorney Dale Montpelier, his owner, said Wally’s main skill is being able to comfort clients and keep them happy.

“People come here with difficult problems. It’s difficult for people. I can not think of a time where people came in and met Wally and it didn’t change their whole attitude,” Montpelier said.

In between helping clients, Wally takes a lot of lunch breaks at the office, and travels to courtrooms for depositions.

