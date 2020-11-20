Advertisement

Papillons closes their dining area to prevent COVID-19 spreading

Papillons decided to reclose their dining room for the safety of the workers, and their customers.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After being open for just five and a half months after the first COIVD-19 shutdown in Wisconsin, Papillons decided to reclose their dining room for the safety of their workers, and their customers.

“I want to just do my part so the people I love that work with me day in and day out, and customers don’t run a risk,” Papillons co-owner Jennifer Wage said.

Closing down the dining room will be a major hit to the bottom line of Papillons, especially with the loss of drink orders. But, customers are doing their part to support the business.

“People have been pretty supportive of delivery and curbside, and I really appreciate it. Not as busy as if we were open, but we’re doing it,” Wage added.

It’s no secret that people would generally choose to eat at restaurants in person, but Jennifer says she wants numbers to decrease before she reopens.

“They want to just have a dining experience, you know kind of a normal experience. I do understand that and I would love to do that but on the flip side my conscience would love for people to be safe that work here and come in,” Wage explained.

Papillons is still doing to-go and delivery orders, you can find their website here.

