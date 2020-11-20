Important art now hangs at UW Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The work by father-son artists Jerome and Jeromyah Jones features 69 paintings that detail the struggles and victories of African Americans over 400-years.

Sam Dingo, Point’s Director of Diversity and College Access says it couldn’t grace the walls of Albertson Hall Library at a more important time.

“So much hate and tension and fear and division and hopefully this will be a tiny part in, you know bringing us together and changing perceptions.”

The work depicts black people from 1619 when they abducted and brought to the US as slaves up until 2019.

Some of the Jones’ art features Muhammad Ali, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and tennis legend Arthur Ashe.

