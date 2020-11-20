Hunters line up early for Fleet Farms ‘Orange Friday’ ahead of dun deer season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Hunters lined up early for the annual Fleet Farm Orange Friday sale. Each year the store opens up at 6 a.m. for early birds to buy last-minute hunting gear at low prices the day before the gun deer hunting season begins.

This year all customers were asked to wear masks in the store, and distance themselves. Cones and marks were placed outside for those in line. Fleet Farm employees also handed masks out at the door to anyone who didn’t have one.

The first 500 customers also received a free limited edition ’2020 Orange Friday’ baseball cap to add to their collection.

“You know we farm, sort of, unofficially started orange Friday, you know, many years ago. And it’s sort of built, over the years, on that tradition, so it is exciting to see people coming in the different generations, you know shopping with us over the years,” Sam Frosch, the general manager for the Mills Fleet Farm location said.

While the store had more shoppers in the morning than last year, they are expecting an overall lower turnout than in past years because of the pandemic. The store also held sales all week for ‘hunting week’ so that those who didn’t feel comfortable joining them on Orange Friday could still get a good deal.

Sales run through the end of the day.

