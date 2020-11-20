First Alert Weather: Light snow showers possible Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Most communities look to stay dry throughout the weekend, but some could see a few light snow showers.

Today, we are looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine depending on where you are. Northern communities will likely see mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine peeking through here and there. The farther south you are today, the more sunshine you will see. Our southern communities are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will not rise nearly as high as yesterday. Temps reach the upper 30s and low 40s by this afternoon. A northwesterly breeze of around 5-15mph with gusts around 25 are also possible today.

Come Sunday, we will see plenty of cloud cover, and a few light snow showers for our northwestern communities. That could bring a dusting or a few tenths of an inch for some, while most will stay dry throughout.

Next Tuesday brings a better chance to see snowfall for more of us, but we still have plenty of details to hammer out over the next 4 or 5 days. Stay tuned for the latest on that next system.

