Find your way to a fitter, healthier holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just in time for the holidays, we’ve got the tips, tricks and food and drink ideas you need to enjoy a healthy and happy holiday season.

Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to share the scoop on simple ways to stay energized and feel great during the busiest time of the year, including ideas for sneaking in exercise even when stuck at home. Plus, easy ingredient recipe swaps that will wow your holiday guests and provide an all-important nutrition and antioxidant fix.

Jones talked about one being pomegranates. The original superfruit, they’re easy to love and easy to open. The ruby-red arils make a tempting snack. They’re great in salads, yogurt and oatmeal, or on toast, instead of jelly. As a garnish, arils add pizzazz to any dish. Here are some of the great benefits:

A good source of fiber

8% daily value of vitamin C

Non-GMO.

Gluten Free.

Certified Kosher.

For more information on the benefits of pomegranates, visit: https://www.pomwonderful.com/

Jones is a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics who works with athletes at every level with a plant-forward approach. She has provided expert nutrition guidance for high-powered organizations including USA Swimming, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York City Marathon.

You can find Kelly’s recipes and other resources by visiting https://kellyjonesnutrition.com/

