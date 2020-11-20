Advertisement

Find your way to a fitter, healthier holiday season

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just in time for the holidays, we’ve got the tips, tricks and food and drink ideas you need to enjoy  a healthy and happy holiday season.

Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to share the scoop on simple ways to stay energized and feel great during the busiest time of the year, including ideas for sneaking in exercise even when stuck at home.  Plus, easy ingredient recipe swaps that will wow your holiday guests and provide an all-important nutrition and antioxidant fix.

Jones talked about one being pomegranates. The original superfruit, they’re easy to love and easy to open. The ruby-red arils make a tempting snack. They’re great in salads, yogurt and oatmeal, or on toast, instead of jelly. As a garnish, arils add pizzazz to any dish. Here are some of the great benefits:

  • A good source of fiber
  • 8% daily value of vitamin C
  • Non-GMO.
  • Gluten Free.
  • Certified Kosher.

For more information on the benefits of pomegranates, visit: https://www.pomwonderful.com/

Jones is a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics who works with athletes at every level with a plant-forward approach.  She has provided expert nutrition guidance for high-powered organizations including USA Swimming, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York City Marathon. 

You can find Kelly’s recipes and other resources by visiting https://kellyjonesnutrition.com/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff said they do not want to get to the point where they will have to make choices...
Patients dying almost daily on Marshfield Clinic COVID unit, nurse pleads with public to stop the spread
Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla
Few details, but investigators say ‘missing woman’ no longer missing
Aspirus Wausau Hospital staff care for a patient in the COVID unit.
Aspirus CEO says they can’t take another COVID-19 surge
A Community in Crisis
Online forum addresses community behavior amid COVID crisis

Latest News

Aspirus forced to use backup plan transforming ambulance bay into additional bed space
Aspirus forced to use backup plan transforming ambulance bay into additional bed space
Community conversation stresses need for people to help stop spread of COVID-19
Community conversation stresses need for people to help stop spread of COVID-19
Cool but dry Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers possible Sunday
There are some factors you should consider when deciding to book holiday travel early or late.
Study shows Americans are spending less, but staying positive this holiday season