Few details, but investigators say ‘missing woman’ no longer missing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla, the woman reported missing Nov. 4 following a house fire, is no longer missing.

An update stated:

Rebecca has been located by investigators and is no longer considered missing/endangered. She has retained legal counsel and refused to share any information regarding the circumstances of the fire that destroyed her home.

The 74-year-old woman was listed as missing endangered after a fire that destroyed her home on County Road L in the Town of Hamburg.

On Nov. 6, investigators finished hand excavation of the burn site and found no human remains.

