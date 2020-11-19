Advertisement

Wreaths Across America pledges to continue its mission in the face of adversity

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the holiday season approaches and the year is coming to a close, we honor and celebrate those who have bravely served our country. Now more than ever it’s important to continue to support the military community and give back during these uncertain times.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year, Wreaths Across America is overcoming pandemic-related challenges to ensure fallen heroes are honored safely this season by offering both safe in-person events and sharing many incredible stories via social media with those as home as part of their annual Wreaths Across America event.

As part of an annual tradition, Wreaths Across America is doing a week-long escort from Maine, where the wreaths are assembled, to the laying of the wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, stopping along the route to highlight stories of resilience, hope, and inspiration. For the first time ever, all Americans will be able to join the nationwide movement virtually to witness volunteers and organizations lay wreaths on the graves of veterans to commemorate their sacrifices on behalf of our country.

On Thursday, James Schenck, the president and CEO of Penfed Credit Union and Karen Worcester, the co-founder of Wreaths Across America, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share details on this year’s new virtual program and how viewers can get involved by sponsoring a wreath, volunteering or donating to this yearly holiday tradition.

For more information on how to get involved, visit: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Zinger's and Flinger's burglary
ADA calls burglary suspect ‘known black market firearms dealer’
Breaking news
Man found in water at Portage County park dies
Gov. Evers extends health emergency until January
WEC receives petition for partial recount; recount will be ordered Thursday
Rachel Hoeppner and Issac Tomek
Gun store owner says his ‘restraint’ is the only reason suspects are alive

Latest News

Festive recipes to help you entertain guests during the holidays
Festive recipes to help you entertain guests during the holidays
Celebrity chef Jamie Gwen shares recipe ideas for your holiday gathering
Recipes for holiday entertaining
Wreaths Across America continuing to honor fallen veterans this year in a safe way
Wreaths Across America continuing to honor fallen veterans this year in a safe way
New group thanks Marathon County law enforcement personnel with gift cards
New group thanks Marathon County law enforcement personnel with gift cards