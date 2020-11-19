Wreaths Across America pledges to continue its mission in the face of adversity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the holiday season approaches and the year is coming to a close, we honor and celebrate those who have bravely served our country. Now more than ever it’s important to continue to support the military community and give back during these uncertain times.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year, Wreaths Across America is overcoming pandemic-related challenges to ensure fallen heroes are honored safely this season by offering both safe in-person events and sharing many incredible stories via social media with those as home as part of their annual Wreaths Across America event.

As part of an annual tradition, Wreaths Across America is doing a week-long escort from Maine, where the wreaths are assembled, to the laying of the wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, stopping along the route to highlight stories of resilience, hope, and inspiration. For the first time ever, all Americans will be able to join the nationwide movement virtually to witness volunteers and organizations lay wreaths on the graves of veterans to commemorate their sacrifices on behalf of our country.

On Thursday, James Schenck, the president and CEO of Penfed Credit Union and Karen Worcester, the co-founder of Wreaths Across America, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share details on this year’s new virtual program and how viewers can get involved by sponsoring a wreath, volunteering or donating to this yearly holiday tradition.

For more information on how to get involved, visit: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

