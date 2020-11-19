REPORTS: Bucks deal for Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic has fallen through
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, Bogdanan Bogdanovic has informed the Sacramento Kings that he plans to enter restricted free agency rather than accept the sign-and-trade to Milwaukee.
This comes just a day after the deal was reported.
The Bucks were set to send Donte Divincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Illyasova to Sacramento.
