Advertisement

REPORTS: Bucks deal for Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic has fallen through

Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Dion Waiters (18)...
Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Dion Waiters (18) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)(Kevin C. Cox | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, Bogdanan Bogdanovic has informed the Sacramento Kings that he plans to enter restricted free agency rather than accept the sign-and-trade to Milwaukee.

This comes just a day after the deal was reported.

The Bucks were set to send Donte Divincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Illyasova to Sacramento.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Hoeppner and Issac Tomek
Gun store owner says his ‘restraint’ is the only reason suspects are alive
Suspect in Zinger's and Flinger's burglary
ADA calls burglary suspect ‘known black market firearms dealer’
Breaking news
Man found in water at Portage County park dies
Gov. Evers extends health emergency until January
WEC receives petition for partial recount; recount will be ordered Thursday

Latest News

Mosinee football.
Mosinee’s terrific trio hopes to go out on a high note
Wisconsin releases its basketball schedule
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) walks off the court following a win over Kansas State...
Former Oshkosh North star drafted by Sacramento Kings in NBA draft
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against...
Packers activate WR Allen Lazard off injured reserve