REPORTS: Bucks deal for Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic has fallen through

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, Bogdanan Bogdanovic has informed the Sacramento Kings that he plans to enter restricted free agency rather than accept the sign-and-trade to Milwaukee.

Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic plans to enter restricted free agency on Friday at 6 PM ET, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

This comes just a day after the deal was reported.

The Kings and Milwaukee Bucks had hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of a sign-and-trade to negotiate a Bodanovic contract with Milwaukee on Friday, but he will move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios, sources said. https://t.co/KDlBiLcaBs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The Bucks were set to send Donte Divincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Illyasova to Sacramento.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.