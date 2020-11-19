Recipes for holiday entertaining

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With families gathered at home for the holidays this year, a meal together reminds us just how important family is and it’s an occasion to lift spirits while celebrating good health and being together.

Celebrity Chef Jamie Gwen joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to show off how to spice up that gathering with good food and drink. Think satisfy and impress! To satisfy - bring out the family favorites and heighten their flavors with a few simple additions. Or take things in a new direction - impress them with new flavors and finish the evening with flair.

For more information and to find the recipes Chef Gwen shared, visit: DailyLounge.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.