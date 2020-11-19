Advertisement

Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests

Antibody testing graphic.
Antibody testing graphic.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pick ‘n Save stores are offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing.

The tests take a finger prick of blood and results will show if a person previously has been infected with SARS-CoV-2. That’s the virus that causes COVID-19.

SIGN UP FOR A TEST HERE: https://www.picknsave.com/health/pharmacy/covid-care

These tests are for people who believe they may have been infected with COVID-19 but had no symptoms.

The tests do not show an active COVID-19 infection. They only detect antibodies developed in response to the virus.

“Research is still underway to determine how long antibodies are present following infection and if the presence of antibodies provides protective immunity,” reads a statement from the grocery chain.

The tests, which have been approved by the FDA, take about 15 minutes to show results. The tests are given by a licensed health professional.

The tests are located at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacies. They cost $25.

