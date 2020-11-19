Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

