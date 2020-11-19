Online forum Friday to address community behavior amid COVID crisis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest Area School District, Wausau School District and Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will present an online program Friday due to the COVID crisis in Marathon County.

The event will be live-streamed on WSAW-TV’s Facebook page at noon.

To address the increasingly desperate local situation, a panel of local leaders and health experts will participate in the online program, “A Community in Crisis”.

Participants will include:

Dr. Michael Clark, Emergency Department Physician and Medical Director for Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport

Ben Layman, Regional Chief Administrative Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System Wausau/Weston Center

Michael Walters, MD JD, System Senior Physician Executive—Specialty Care, Aspirus Health Care

Joan Theurer, Health Officer, Marathon County Health Department

Dr. Kristine Gilmore, Superintendent, D.C. Everest Area School District

Dr. Keith Hilts, Superintendent, Wausau School District

Dr. Lori Weyers, President, Northcentral Technical College

Carrie Strobel, Vice President Human Resources, Greenheck Fan Corporation

Will Hsu, Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises Inc

These leaders and experts will urge community members to take steps to adjust their behavior in an effort to keep schools open, businesses functioning and preserve the integrity of our healthcare systems.

NewsChannel 7′s Jeff Thelen will serve as one of the moderators.

