Mosinee’s terrific trio hopes to go out on a high note

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee Indians have put up insane numbers this 2020 season, and it’s all thanks to three players with names you don’t see every day, Drayton Lehman; Cyle Kowalski and Michal Dul.

“Whenever we have a sub in a classroom. Every time it’s going out Michael,” said Lehman.

“A lot of people call me Cile or Cycle,” said Kowalski.

“When we’re mad at him or wanna bully him, we call him Cycle or something like that,” said Lehman.

The names are just a piece of one of the state’s top trios.

“It makes it easy for me to make reads and make plays because these guys know where they’re supposed to be,” said Dul. “Follow their assignments, and when the coaches implement a really good gameplan, it screams success.”

You have to rewind back to when they were younger to see where the connection all began.

“I moved here in fourth grade,” said Dul. “That’s when I started to become friends with everyone here. Cyle came here in fifth and so did Drayton.

That’s when the relationship began to grow to a bond that will never be broken. The players are so close, all it takes is a look to change a play.

“We have like multiple different signals for all of our routes,” said Kowalski. “If we wanna like change a route when we’re already lined up, I just have to do one of our signals to Michal, we all know what that signal means in correlation to the route.”

The trio has one last encore to put a bow on a season made for the record books.

“If all goes planned, it’s tomorrow,” said Lehman.

“Tomorrow would definitely be the beginning of the end. It might change our views on what was the best part of the season.”

Mosinee faces Rhinelander tonight in its final game of the season.

You can listen to the full interview with Mosinee’s trio on “The Hilight Zone Podcast”. The episode is set to be released on Tuesday.

