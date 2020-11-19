Marshfield Medical Center preparing to open third COVID unit

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield is preparing to open a third COVID-19 unit.

As of Wednesday, 60 patients were hospitalized in Marshfield due to COVID-19. Systemwide, media relations spokesman Jeff Starck said there were 145 hospitalized COVID patients throughout their nine hospitals.

He explained by email, staffing continues to be a challenge.

“We’ve been averaging about 100 hospital employees absent a day at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield due to COVID-19 symptoms or having to quarantine due to an exposure,” Starck stated.

He said to compensate for staffing absences throughout the health system, they’ve scaled back non-emergent procedures to free up staff to help in other areas of the hospitals.

“We continue to see people not wearing masks in public places, or taking them off after passing by checkpoints. This is a very troubling trend. If you have a medical reason for not wearing a mask, most businesses offer contactless pickup or delivery services,” he stated.

Marshfield Medical Center processes about 13,000 COVID lab tests a week with a positivity rate of about 25%.

COVID-19 Update From Frontline Staff Theresa Weiler supervises one of our COVID-19 units. Today, she gave the following presentation at a staff meeting to share what her team is currently facing on the frontlines of the pandemic. Please watch this video and share it with your friends and family. We all need to work together to slow the spread in our communities. Our staff are picking up extra shifts, working long hours and doing everything they can, but we need your help. COVID-19 is very real and it is very serious. We see it every day in our hospitals. Please take this seriously and take necessary precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Posted by Marshfield Clinic on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

