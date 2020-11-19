First Alert Weather: A warm and nice Thursday, cooler tomorrow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures rise well above average this afternoon, but we have to enjoy it as this added warmth will not be around long. Plenty of cloud cover sticks around for most of today, but temps still look to jump into the low to mid 50s for many of us. Some afternoon sunshine is possible, but most of today will still see a good deal of cloud cover.

A southwesterly breeze will help to bring up temperatures, so even though we may not see a ton of sunshine, it still looks to be a great afternoon today.

The dry pattern continues through Saturday. By the time we reach Sunday, most will stay dry again, but there is a chance to see a light snow shower or so in our northwestern communities. Right now, that looks like it could bring a dusting or a few tenths of an inch of snow for our northernmost communities. In other words, this is shaping up to be a pretty seasonal weekend.

We are also watching out for a system next Tuesday and Wednesday. This could bring light snowfall to some areas, but the models still need to come together on this next one. We will keep a close eye on next week.

