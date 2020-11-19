Donating deer to help needy families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you’re done hunting and you’re looking to donate deer to a good cause, check out the DNR’s “Deer Donation Program.”

All monetary and deer donations for the program go directly to local food pantries to provide venison to families struggling.

Food processors and pantries all around Wisconsin are participating.

“We definitely are encouraging a lot more hunters to participate in the program and donate to the program just to kind of help their neighbors especially this year in particular because the virus has kind of hit our economy pretty hard,” DNR Wildlife Damage Assistant Sarah Wyrick said.

There were about 1,500 deer donated in 2019 to the cause and 34 of those came from hunters in Marathon County.

