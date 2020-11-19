DHS reports 83 deaths, 6,635 new COVID cases

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin reported 83 more deaths from COVID-19 in its report on Thursday. The death toll is now 2,876 -- an increase of 351 deaths in one week.

Deaths were reported in 31 counties: Brown (2), Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Dane, Dodge (6), Eau Claire (2), Fond du Lac (3), Grant, Kenosha (9), La Crosse, Langlade (2), Lincoln (5), Marathon (3), Marinette, Milwaukee (12), Oneida, Outagamie (3), Ozaukee, Portage (2), Racine (5), Richland, Rock (2), Sauk (2), Sawyer, Trempealeau (3), Walworth, Washington (3), Waukesha (2), Waupaca (3) and Wood (2).

The Department of Health Services reported 6,635 new cases in the past 24-hour period. It was based on 19,220 test results, bringing the positivity rate down to 34.52% from Wednesday’s near-record high (39.69%). The remaining 12,585 test results were negative.

The state reported another 236 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. To date, 15,336 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment or 4.5% of all identified cases. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday 2,217 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals, with 428 in intensive care. The alternate care facility set up on the Wisconsin state fairgrounds is treating 17 patients.

The state says 75,580 people infected with the coronavirus are still active cases, meaning they were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s 22.3% of all known cases since February 5, down from 22.5% of all cases yesterday. There are almost 260,000 infected people (259,953) who are now considered recovered.

So far, a total 338,472 people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus; that’s almost 6% of the state’s population.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.