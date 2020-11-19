Advertisement

Dad gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s surgery scars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri father got a replica of his 5-year-old son’s lightning bolt-shaped scars shaved into his head in order to ease the little boy’s self-consciousness.

Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs. It’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific, Missouri, and he recently had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter Tynes, has the same lighting bolt in his hair, but Hunter’s is not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

Months before he turned 2, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“So, he had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan Tynes said.

The zigzag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

Hunter has been very self-conscious about that lately.

“I said, ‘Your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish that I could have that.’ And he goes, ‘Well, why don’t you? Why don’t you have them? If they’re so cool, then why don’t you get them?’ I said, ‘OK, then, I will,’” Jonathan Tynes said.

So, the father went to the barber and got a replica of Hunter’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair.

“The messages that poured in, the people that said how it touched them, it’s been really incredible,” he said.

Hunter says his father is his best friend.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Hoeppner and Issac Tomek
Gun store owner says his ‘restraint’ is the only reason suspects are alive
Suspect in Zinger's and Flinger's burglary
ADA calls burglary suspect ‘known black market firearms dealer’
Breaking news
Man found in water at Portage County park dies
Gov. Evers extends health emergency until January
WEC receives petition for partial recount; recount will be ordered Thursday

Latest News

Gun deer season begins Saturday, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Marathon County...
DNR, health department urge hunters to follow COVID-19 precautions
When you're done hunting and you're looking to donate deer to a good cause, check out the DNR's...
Donating deer to help needy families
CWA planning for slower than usual holiday travel season
CWA planning for slower than usual holiday travel season
Safety tips for gun deer hunters as the pandemic drives more hunters into the woods
Safety tips for gun deer hunters as the pandemic drives more hunters into the woods
(FILE) Traveling during the holidays (Source: WVIR)
Tips from the BBB to travel safe this holiday season