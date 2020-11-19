CWA promoting safe flying with COVID-19 protocols

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 2020 has been a very slow year for the Central Wisconsin Airport. The airport posted record low numbers in the spring because of COVID-19. But this winter, they hope their safety protocols encourage people to fly again.

“We’ve got less people and less exposure. Couple that with the precautions we’re taking for cleaning the airport. Airport partners, airlines, and TSA. It’s a very safe environment,” CWA Director Brian Grefe.

Cleaning has been one of the biggest changes at CWA. During the pandemic, the airport has spared no expense.

“Since COVID we’ve upped our game. We clean and sanitize three times a day, that’s once per shift,” Grefe added.

CWA has also made the traveling experience virtually touch free. From a persons arrival, all the way until takeoff.

“If you drop off a bag there will be that interchange but now TSA procedures have been revised to limit those touch points as well,” Grefe explained.

Right now, the pandemic has cut the number of flyers in half for CWA. But they are ready for people to return when people are ready to fly again.

“If you’re not ready to fly yet because of all the factors that are out there, we’ll be ready when you’re ready,” Grefe stated.

