Brown County man considered missing and endangered

Mitchel Brock
Mitchel Brock(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Mitchel F. Brock, 27, was last seen Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. He was last known to be in the Village of Suamico.

Mitchel is considered missing and endangered because he does not have his medication.

If you have information, contact Brown County Dispatch at 920-391-7450.

