Wisconsin shares COVID-19 vaccination dissemination plans

(WSAW) - There is not an approved COVID-19 vaccine yet, but Wisconsin is preparing for distribution as early as the end of December. If the approval process follows the most optimistic timeline, the first phase of people, frontline health care workers, could begin getting vaccinated by the end of December-early January.

Before that happens, manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines need to apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration. So far, Pfizer and Moderna are the closest to that point with both companies saying their data shows their vaccines are more than 90% effective. The FDA will review the raw data collected in the trials before granting EUA.

“They will do analyses based on safety and side effects the vaccine participants may have experienced as well as the efficacy of the vaccines that have been described,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in a media briefing Tuesday.

Willems Van Dijk said when she was the health officer for Marathon County in 2006, she, neighboring counties, and tribal departments worked for a year to plan for vaccine dissemination in a pandemic and that planning has continued since.

“This COVID-19 vaccine planning and dissemination is even more complicated than we had ever imagined," she noted. "It will be the most extraordinary public health intervention our state has ever undertaken.”

That is in part because there are multiple vaccines by multiple manufacturers, on multiple schedules, with some requiring ultra-cold freezer storage. DHS is not currently recommending agencies that plan to administer vaccines to purchase freezers that can be chilled to ultra-cold levels because there are other vaccines that can be stored in warmer temperatures. Areas that can facilitate ultra-cold storage will receive vaccines that require it and areas not near those facilities that do not have those capabilities will receive vaccines that they can store.

If a vaccine is approved, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will fulfill the orders. In Wisconsin’s case, it will be disseminated through the Vaccines for Children Program, though it will not initially be given to children. Currently, the vaccine will be distributed based on a state’s population and the amount of the vaccine available due to the high demand. Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, said Wisconsin will get 1.77% of the total amount of the vaccine available. In a public meeting last week, she said it appeared that Wisconsin would be initially allotted 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine if approve.

Wisconsin received $3.1 million to prepare and support vaccine efforts and distribution, including preparing the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, but Willems Van Dijk stated more will be needed to distribute the vaccine in Wisconsin. The vaccine will be free for people to receive, but staffing and other costs will add up. Nationwide, it is estimated it will cost $5.5-6 billion to distribute the vaccine.

Agencies that plan to administer vaccines, needed to apply through DHS so they would receive all of the proper education and information for how to administer it. Willems Van Dijk said it will likely be administered in a variety of ways including some health care facilities directly administering it to their staff, drive-thru options, primary care provider options, and partnerships and in-person opportunities with pharmacies. Places where mass testing is happening will likely also facilitate as vaccination centers.

The vaccines require two doses and the doses need to be from the same manufacturer. Schauer said the CDC’s allotment to states keeps that in mind. States are not supposed to hold their initial allotment of doses for people to receive a second round, instead, the CDC will provide another round so those individuals can get it again when it is due. Schauer said there are roughly 100,000 health care workers in Wisconsin, so it could take a while to get through that population before moving onto the next phase, people in a nursing home or assisted living settings.

With that in mind, it will take a while for the general population to have the opportunity to get the vaccine, with some estimating availability by next summer. Willems Van Dijk urged people need to continue to practice COVID-19 safety precautions in the meantime. Schauer said they are still determining what percent of the population would need to get the vaccine in order to have herd immunity, but estimate 80% and in general, the more the better.

There are gaps in the knowledge about the vaccines. So far, they have been trialed for adults and not for children, pregnant women, or immunocompromised individuals. It is also not certain which vaccine would be more effective on particular age groups.

Willems Van Dijk acknowledges people may have concerns about the safety of a vaccine due in part to how quickly they are being put together, but she urged the FDA will not approve a vaccine if it does not meet the safety standards. She also noted any approved vaccines will continue to be monitored as they are administered, like any other vaccine, and immediate action will be taken if a problem arises.

The vaccine uses RNA technology, which has never been used on humans before. There is also no long-term data about the vaccines as they are only a few months old. In a webinar presentation last week, Dr. Mark Kaufman, Wisconsin Hospital Association’s chief medical officer, said two years is a good point for that kind of data.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.