Wisconsin releases its basketball schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers have unveiled its 2020-21 basketball schedule. The Badgers will open their season against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 25 at 9 p.m.

We've got unfinished business 💯



The wait is over. Check out the 2020-21 Wisconsin Basketball schedule. pic.twitter.com/ojFWZM4z6T — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 18, 2020

Wisconsin’s first Big Ten game will be against Nebraska on Dec. 21. The Badgers will face rival Minnesota on Dec. 31 at the Kohl Center.

“I’m happy to finally have a schedule put together and grateful to those who put a lot of time and effort into something none of us have ever navigated before,” head coach Greg Gard said. “That includes Marc VandeWettering from our staff, who has spent an immeasurable amount of energy on this puzzle.

“We have six non-conference games on the schedule right now, but we are still looking to add one additional home opponent in the month of December. Overall, with our non-conference schedule we tried to create the safest environment possible and having so many games at home allows us to have a little more control over some of the variables. As we all know, even this schedule could be fluid given the times we’re in. But today is confirmation that opening day is just a week away and I know our players will be excited to get on the floor and start playing games.”

The schedule will be fluid depending on the COVID-19 situation within the competing programs at the time of the scheduled game.

