Wisconsin DNR asks hunters to play it safe for gun deer season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The ultimate excuse to get outside begins this weekend with Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season officially starting Saturday, Nov. 21 and running through Nov. 29.

As one of Wisconsin’s biggest activities, the DNR expects a large turnout for the season but hopes hunters will be smart and do their best to stay safe while participating.

“Now is not the time to really let our guard down. It is important to continue to think about those little things that we can do that are going to keep ourselves healthy they’re going to keep our families healthy. You can’t be out there hunting and enjoying these nine days that many of us do. If you’re sick and you’re down and out,” Eric Lobner the DNR Wildlife Program Director said.

This year the DNR is asking hunters to stay in small groups, only hunt with household members and try to stay closer to home.

For help on where local hunting locations, the DNR recommends using their Free Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app. This app helps hunters with everything they need from property boundaries and electronic regulations, including shooting hours, to chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling and deer carcass disposal locations.

More than anything it can help hunters find new public lands to explore, brush up on the regulations or listen to podcasts.

New this year hunters are also being asked to register their deer online or by phone as most in-person services are closed for the season.

Hunters can complete the paperwork necessary to submit a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sample on their phone while at a CWD sampling kiosk.

While the 2020 season may look a little different Lobner feels that this is the year to make new traditions and spend extra time with the family.

For more information on the 2020 season visit the Wisconsin DNR website.

