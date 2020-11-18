Wausau woman accused of capturing, sharing child porn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Wausau woman is facing criminal charges after she’s accused of distributing child pornography.

Investigators from the Wausau Police Department, FBI and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Natalie Ticho Tuesday night. It is alleged that Ticho captured and shared pornographic images of a prepubescent child on an instant messaging application.

Ticho is expected to be formally charged Thursday.

She is in custody in the Marathon County Jail.

