Advertisement

Wausau woman accused of capturing, sharing child porn

Natalie Ticho, 24
Natalie Ticho, 24(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Wausau woman is facing criminal charges after she’s accused of distributing child pornography.

Investigators from the Wausau Police Department, FBI and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Natalie Ticho Tuesday night. It is alleged that Ticho captured and shared pornographic images of a prepubescent child on an instant messaging application.

Ticho is expected to be formally charged Thursday.

She is in custody in the Marathon County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Hoeppner and Issac Tomek
Gun store owner says his ‘restraint’ is the only reason suspects are alive
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Gov. Evers releases COVID-19 relief legislation, Assembly announces relief ideas
Suspect in Zinger's and Flinger's burglary
ADA calls burglary suspect ‘known black market firearms dealer’
Courtesy: Wisconsin DMV
DMV investigators uncovers $4 million fraud
Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin nears 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, setting new one-day record
Wisconsin COVID results
DHS reports nearly 8K new COVID cases, 52 more deaths
Gov. Evers extends health emergency until January
Jerry is a female ferret who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.
Pet Project: Meet Jerry