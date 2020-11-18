Tips from the BBB to travel safe this holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thinking about traveling by air for the holiday season? According to data from Airlines for America, airlines in the United States were serving only about a third as many passengers as they did a year before, and although many of them are offering enticing deals to fly, it is costing the carriers billions just to stay afloat. As the holiday season starts, some may feel the need to visit families. When looking for the best fare available, read the details required by the carrier to travel safely and review CDC guidelines.

Before clicking the button to buy tickets, BBB recommends the following:

Make certain everyone who is traveling has the . The deadline for the TSA-required Real ID has been delayed to October 1, 2021; however, make sure parties traveling together have a current compliant ID as required by each state. appropriate ID . The deadline for the TSA-required Real ID has been delayed to October 1, 2021; however, make sure parties traveling together have a current compliant ID as required by each state.

Read all cancellation polices carefully. Not all situations, including a pandemic, require a full refund of the ticket value and fees. Each online travel agency, airline and broker is different.

Book tickets only after reviewing travel restrictions. Save time and stress by reading the Save time and stress by reading the updated status of restrictions on the Centers for Disease Control website.

Consider trip insurance . Have a complete understanding of what the policy does and does not cover.

Be an informed traveler. Refer to the Refer to the Department of Transportation website for details on consumer issues, filing complaints and other aviation information.

During the holiday season or any time of year, find ways to travel safely and avoid scams. If you’re planning on traveling to or from Canada, check for travel advisories. Remember to report any suspicious activities to BBB Scam Tracker and sign up for Scam Alerts.

