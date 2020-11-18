Third suspect in Zingers and Flingers burglary in custody

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The third suspect in a burglary at Zingers and Flingers Sunday was arrested Tuesday night, according to an alert from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert did not specify details about the arrest of Brock Rhode.

Investigators said around 11 p.m. Sunday night deputies responded to Zingers and Flingers in Stettin for the report of a burglary in progress with “shots being fired.”

Authorities say Issac Tomek, 20, and Rhode broke into the business by smashing out windows. Tomek was located a short distance away on foot and was arrested.

Rachel Hoeppner, 21, was found nearby driving a getaway vehicle and was also arrested.

Both Hoeppner and Tomek appeared in court Tuesday. The owner, Matt Wasmundt had a chance to address the judge.

“This was a violent attack. I don’t know if you’ve read the details…. On me and my business. My restraint is the reason these people are still around,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

