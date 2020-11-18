Advertisement

Third suspect in Zingers and Flingers burglary in custody

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The third suspect in a burglary at Zingers and Flingers Sunday was arrested Tuesday night, according to an alert from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert did not specify details about the arrest of Brock Rhode.

Investigators said around 11 p.m. Sunday night deputies responded to Zingers and Flingers in Stettin for the report of a burglary in progress with “shots being fired.”

Authorities say Issac Tomek, 20, and Rhode broke into the business by smashing out windows. Tomek was located a short distance away on foot and was arrested.

Rachel Hoeppner, 21, was found nearby driving a getaway vehicle and was also arrested.

Both Hoeppner and Tomek appeared in court Tuesday. The owner, Matt Wasmundt had a chance to address the judge.

“This was a violent attack. I don’t know if you’ve read the details…. On me and my business. My restraint is the reason these people are still around,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash
Rachel Hoeppner and Issac Tomek
Gun store owner says his ‘restraint’ is the only reason suspects are alive
Coronavirus
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers mask mandate challenge
Wood County K9 assists in drug bust. (11/16/2020)
Wood County K9 assists in weekend drug bust
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Gov. Evers releases COVID-19 relief legislation, Assembly announces relief ideas

Latest News

Working on COVID relief efforts in Wisconsin
Working on COVID relief efforts in Wisconsin
Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Local legislatures weigh in Representative Vos' conference
The public will have limited access to City Departments, which will take effect on Thursday,...
Marshfield to limit public access to City buildings
Health officials answer some questions about COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Health officials answer some questions about COVID-19 vaccine distribution